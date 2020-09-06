How to tell an oasis from a mirage in the search for yield

One definition of madness is repeating the same action but expecting a different result. That hasn’t stopped policymakers from believing that looser policy will eventually generate higher growth and inflation. For this strategy to work they now believe low interest rates and quantitative easing will probably be needed for the foreseeable future.

The good news is there are still attractive yield premiums to be earned across a range of asset markets and securities. The yield pickup over government bonds offered by corporate bonds and emerging-market debt is above the median levels that have prevailed over the past 20 years. In addition, the earnings yield premium offered by global equities is also above the average seen since the global financial crisis and well above the levels that prevailed for the two decades before that.

These yield premiums exist for a reason, with many businesses and borrowers in financial distress. There has been a slew of dividend cuts, especially in sectors that were already under pressure and are now beginning to see company failures and defaults.

Dividend resilience

The answer is to be selective in what to own and what to avoid. History shows that the highest-yielding assets are often compromised and can deliver disappointing returns with significant risks. The yields they offer are essentially illusory, because their underlying assets struggle to generate sufficient cash to cover their income payments. Better returns for less risk can generally be found in moderately high-yielding securities where the yields are properly underpinned by resilient excess cash flows.

Investors should distinguish between investment oases and investment mirages. In the equity market, the former are more likely to be found in companies with a mix of above-average dividends, supported by excess cash flows, but with lower leverage and higher profitability than their peers, providing dividend resilience, priced at valuations that suggest there is potential for capital upside or at least stability.

This contrasts with a typical dividend strategy that focuses primarily on the absolute level of yield and how consistent it has been. The latter approach can prove to be a mirage and leave investors exposed to companies that have simply leveraged up their businesses to maintain high dividends.

In the current market, within the health-care and staples sectors a number of stocks offer above-average yields but with earnings growth that is organic and relatively stable, providing a backstop to their dividends, with valuations that have decreased significantly in recent times.

The same approach of looking for sustainable cash flow generation to underpin yields applies equally in fixed-income markets. We see decent value in a number of bonds issued by developed market investment-grade-rated borrowers supported by strong balance sheets and resilient income, as well as some equivalent emerging-market issuers. Yield premiums for the latter typically remain well in excess of developed issuers of comparable credit quality. They entered the Covid crisis in good health, and the management have experience of managing market volatility and leverage through economic difficulties.

The key to thriving in this income desert is to build a diversified portfolio, selecting attractively priced individual bonds and equities offering decent yields, but whose income payments are well covered by sustainable cash flows.

• Stopford is co-head of multi-asset income at Ninety One.