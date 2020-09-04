CARTOON: DA’s colour experiment ends

Spot gold climbs 0.3% after steepest Wall Street sell-off since June
With load-shedding to continue for 18 months, power from new sources must be tapped if the economy is to recover
Chief justice questions the reasons given for ruling granted against public protector in Jacob Zuma tax records case
Party leader accuses departing Gauteng leader of avoiding disciplinary hearing
Libstar Andries CEO van Rensburg talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
Payment holidays and loan restructuring helped keep economy afloat, says deputy governor
Recovery monitor shows a recovery but it comes with caveats
Biden’s trip marks his first campaign visit to Wisconsin, a critical battleground state that Trump narrowly won in 2016
Coach says experience counts and his men will fight to defend their crown as title race reaches weekend climax
Black Lives Matter clashes in the US and protests outside parliament in Cape Town
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
