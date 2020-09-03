Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: What will SA’s GDP figures show

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

03 September 2020 - 09:19 Business Day TV
A farmworker tends grape vines in Groblersdal. Economists expect quarter-on-quarter growth of 4% in agriculture. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images
A farmworker tends grape vines in Groblersdal. Economists expect quarter-on-quarter growth of 4% in agriculture. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The team discusses the state of affairs at Eskom, where gross debt has surged to R488bn, and previews SA’s GDP figures, which are due for release next week.

Eskom moves to stage 4 load-shedding

Eskom says  constraints on the system are expected to persist for the rest of the week
National
2 days ago

Eskom debt climbed to R488bn at year end

Eskom is stuck in a classic debt trap in which it must borrow to repay debt, with the debt service costs including a capital payment of R31.5bn
National
19 hours ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Treasury’s irrational policies will result in three-year GDP decline

The contention that a rise in government spending could negatively affect growth is spurious
Opinion
2 days ago

There are lots of ideas about the economy — but no action

The president has made all the right public noises about SA’s plight, and experts have many economic plans, but policy tardiness continues
Opinion
1 day ago

STREET DOGS: The investment business is stories on top of stories

The investor’s job is to find a narrative that will deliver the right results
Opinion
1 day ago

Out of the Covid-19 crisis we might see opportunities for savvy investment

If management is brave enough to understand the upside of going through a restructure, we might begin to see a more stable SA economy
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ENOCH GODONGWANA: Membership of ANC NEC does not ...
Opinion
2.
SANDF has no muscle because funds have been cut ...
Opinion
3.
Emmerson ‘Crocodile’ Mnangagwa is worse for ...
Opinion
4.
Emmerson ‘Crocodile’ Mnangagwa is worse for ...
Opinion
5.
ENOCH GODONGWANA: Membership of ANC NEC does not ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.