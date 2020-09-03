Opinion

CARTOON: Eskom, unpowering your world

03 September 2020 - 05:00
A year of load-shedding to come, De Ruyter warns

Eskom boss says the utility will be forced to cut power as it does overdue maintenance
Eskom debt climbed to R488bn at year end

Eskom is stuck in a classic debt trap in which it must borrow to repay debt, with the debt service costs including a capital payment of R31.5bn
Eskom moves to stage 4 load-shedding

Eskom says  constraints on the system are expected to persist for the rest of the week
There are lots of ideas about the economy — but no action

The president has made all the right public noises about SA’s plight, and experts have many economic plans, but policy tardiness continues
Vitriol against DA is driving attack on Cheaper Electricity Bill

The bill would create an environment conducive to IPPs and encourage investment, but there has to be a willingness to engage
