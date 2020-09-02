Opinion

CARTOON: Tito Mboweni’s second wave from SOEs

02 September 2020 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, September 2 2020
Wednesday, September 2 2020

Tito Mboweni: I’m here to fix the economy

Finance minister says he is ‘firmly’ in his job after rumours that he may resign
National
2 days ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD: R187bn on bailouts — this is what that actually looks like ...

Consider that the government’s interest bill right now is approaching R2bn a day. It would take you 63 years to count out the money just to pay one ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa defends ‘cheap’ IMF loan

President says funds will boost government’s response to the economic crisis wrought by Covid-19
National
5 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Show us a proper road map, Mr President

SA’s wheels will just spin in the mud if it produces plans without specifics such as costs, responsibilities and timelines
Opinion
2 days ago

Move to give public enterprises minister more power over SOE boards

The proposal would allow Pravin Gordhan to dissolve an ‘underperforming’ board
National
1 week ago
Tuesday, September 1 2020
Tuesday, September 1 2020

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Emmerson ‘Crocodile’ Mnangagwa is worse for ...
Opinion
2.
ENOCH GODONGWANA: Membership of ANC NEC does not ...
Opinion
3.
Emmerson ‘Crocodile’ Mnangagwa is worse for ...
Opinion
4.
BUSI MAVUSO: Ramaphosa’s fight against corruption ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ENOCH GODONGWANA: Membership of ANC NEC does not ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.