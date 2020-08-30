Opinion

MIAMI HERALD: Florida finally gives nod to medical marijuana edibles

30 August 2020
In 2015 a small group of Florida department of health employees, including chief medical marijuana regulator Christian Bax and then surgeon-general Celeste Philip, hopped on a plane to Denver. They linked up with the Colorado department of public health to tour cannabis production facilities and see what a nascent marijuana industry could achieve. Edibles worthy of top-tier culinary status rolled off production lines and into packaging, sometimes sponsored by celebrities such as Snoop Dogg.

These were not the pot brownies of the past. “I’m always struck by how sophisticated these things are and how much technology goes into these facilities,” Bax told the Miami Herald on Wednesday. “I remember it was just very real, seeing those things in person, knowing that those products were going to make it to Florida. I think it’s one of the most creative products of cannabis.”

On September 2, four years after Florida voters approved the legalisation of medical marijuana and one year after the legislature allowed patients to smoke it, edible marijuana products will enter the state market.

The Florida department of health, which oversees the office of medical marijuana use, quietly published emergency rules for edible medical marijuana last week. Bax predicts variances will be issued to licensed medical marijuana treatment centres this week and products will hit shelves soon after.

The rules, which go into effect immediately, are fairly basic for a medical marijuana state: the edibles cannot have primary or bright colours, to minimise their attraction to children; must not resemble any commercially available candy; and must be packaged appropriately. But items that have become staples in other legal states, such as baked goods, lozenges and chocolates, are fair game.

While the rules took a few years to finalise, much of the waiting had to do with the establishment of a reliable testing infrastructure, which has been built up as the industry has grown.

Florida’s top marijuana companies have been preparing for this moment for years. They have huge production facilities statewide, and lead the nation in production to serve their nearly 400,000 patients. Under current statute, all companies that will produce or manufacture edibles will be required to obtain an annual food permit, which can cost up to $650. /Miami, August 27

Miami Herald

