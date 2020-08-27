CARTOON: The Covid-19 spike

US-Sino tensions and rising coronavirus cases in South Korea dampen rally
If the plan goes ahead, it will mark an unprecedented ideological shift in the ANC
If you don’t look after the local economy it just undermines the bigger economy, say analysts
Cyril Ramaphosa has to clean up the party but his problems are systemic and operational
The group will be implementing double-digit salary cuts for SA employees from September, while it has deferred capital spending
Inflation, as measured by the annual change in CPI, accelerated 3.2% year on year in July from 2.2% previously
Of the about 700 members Insurance Claims Africa represents, only about 210 will receive payouts
Up to 500,000 people flee the coast ahead of 'catastrophic' storm
The Briton has won four of six races so far and is fast approaching a seventh title and Michael Schumacher’s record 91 wins.
Graham Wood speaks to the numismatic experts to unpack the complexities of the value held by these strange, talismanic objects
