Opinion JOHN DLUDLU: Double standards hinder Ramaphosa's call to curb ANC corruption President denounces corruption in his weekly diary amid absence of high-profile prosecutions and convictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter to ANC members was always bound to elicit two reactions: corrosive cynicism and controversy, especially among the intended recipients. In fact it was never meant for them, but the wider public, the victims of the corruption in which the governing party is mired.

ANC members know exactly what is going on in their party. They know the resolutions agreed in the many national conferences, and need no reminding. At the core of their cynicism lies double standards around the application of rules and procedures, not the SA rule of law or constitution but the ANC’s own ways and means of dealing with deviant behaviour.