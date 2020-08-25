Aramco’s promise to pay its dividends may backfire

Western oil companies have weathered the Covid-19 storm by slashing dividend payments, and in the case of the European majors, the successes of their trading departments — both things Aramco couldn’t tap.

Aramco has been hit twice by the pandemic and taken heavier blows than its competitors. First, the collapse in global demand triggered a rout in oil prices, taking Brent from almost $70 a barrel at the start of the year to below $20 in mid-April. Prices are now back at about $45 a barrel, but have been stuck there, as the recovery in demand has faltered.

The second punch came from the Saudi-led oil cartel and allied producers Opec+ response that saw the 23-nation group cut production by a record 9.7-million barrels per day (bpd) in May. That slashed the volume of crude the company pumped by more than 4-million bpd, or 35%, between April and June. Under the current terms of the Opec+ deal, output restraint is due to remain in place until April 2022.

Aramco’s revenues have taken a battering. Free cash flow slumped to $6.1bn in the second quarter, but the company maintained its $18.75bn dividend payment. It had no real option. Before floating 1.5% of the company’s shares on the local stock market, its majority owner, the Saudi government, promised that dividend payments in 2020 wouldn’t fall below $75bn.

Unless the company’s fortunes change dramatically, it will be impossible to maintain those payments without resorting to heavy borrowing. The company is unlikely to get much help from crude prices. Brent is forecast to average less than $42 a barrel this year, rising to $48 in 2021 and $54 in 2022, according to the median of estimates in Bloomberg’s commodity price forecasts survey.

And it can’t just pump more oil. Aramco’s production should average 9-million bpd for the rest of 2020, rising to just less than 9.5-million next year under the terms of the Opec+ deal — that’s still about 250,000 bpd below what the company pumped before it embarked on its brief output surge in April.

Prior to Aramco’s IPO, JPMorgan Chase told prospective investors in a research report that under an “acid test” of crude at $40 a barrel and production of 9-million bpd — pretty close to the scenario facing the company this year — Aramco would only remain within its self-imposed borrowing target by cutting the dividend by 30% and slashing spending dramatically.

In this environment, it’s unlikely a simple strategy refinement will be enough. Aramco may have to rationalise what it already does. Earlier this year, it hired advisers for a potential multi-billion-dollar sale of a stake in its pipeline business. It may be looking to shed other non-core assets. It says it’s still committed to a $10bn refinery joint venture in China, denying it was suspending its involvement. However with dividend payments having to take priority, now may not be the moment to commit to a heavy investment that won’t deliver income for several years.

Perhaps because of its decision not to reduce payments to shareholders, Aramco’s stock has fared much better than those of its rivals. Its share price is down by less than 2% since the beginning of the year, compared with drops of 41% for Exxon and 48% for Shell.

The problem Aramco faces, though, is how to keep those dividend payments going until oil prices and production get back to comfortable levels. More actively managing its asset portfolio is one part of its response.

