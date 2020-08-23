Opinion MICHAEL MORRIS: SA needs business as unusual to find its way Return to normal would be an unsatisfactory continuation of the status quo BL PREMIUM

Our best hope of a bright future is to ensure we never return to normal, Steven Friedman wrote last week, and how right he is (“Return to normal will not put economy back on track (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2020-08-18-steven-friedman-return-to-normal-will-not-put-economy-back-on-track/)”, August 18).

Doubtless, Friedman would differ sharply with us at the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) — and we with him — on core elements of what would constitute a better route to a brighter future. But it remains true that a “return to normal” would be the wholly unsatisfactory status quo of a country we might recognise in Friedman’s sketch of it.