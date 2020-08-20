Opinion

GLOBE & MAIL

Canadian prime minister shows true colours

Justin Trudeau has transformed into a leader who is ruthless, cynical and disdainful of parliament

20 August 2020 - 15:49
Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, listens during a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DAVID KAWAI
Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, listens during a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DAVID KAWAI

It’s safe to say Justin Trudeau has arrived as a Canadian prime minister. The callow scion deemed “just not ready” by the Conservatives in 2015, and who promised to do politics differently, has officially completed his transformation into a leader who is ruthless, cynical and disdainful of parliament.

He coldly dispatches capable senior ministers who challenge him on valid issues, the most recent being Bill Morneau, the finance minister who did his job by expressing concern about the federal government’s huge Covid-19 relief spending.

When Trudeau is not proroguing parliament, he is sidelining it. It was a Liberal Party motion that adjourned parliament in March and reduced it to a mere spectator during the Covid crisis.

The new session starts on September 23 with a speech in which Trudeau will outline his government’s comprehensive plan for the postpandemic recovery, after which the house will hold a confidence vote. If the Liberals and their plan survive the vote, they will in effect have been granted a mandate to enact major reforms, without the usual inconvenience of an election.

We don’t know what the recovery plan will contain, but Trudeau outlined the broad strokes on Tuesday. Mostly, it will involve borrowing a lot more money. He implied that he intends to invest new money in health care, in emergency preparedness and in making the country “more fair.” He spoke of “bold new solutions”. 

He made it clear when asked by a reporter that his government will not be raising taxes as it spends money “to build a Canada that is more resilient, a Canada that is healthier and safer, greener and more competitive”. Which means the new spending will be financed largely by debt.

No-one is damning the Liberals for running up a C$343bn deficit as they responded to the Covid-19 crisis. But reasonable voters can disagree about whether the borrowing should continue into 2021 to help spur the recovery. It is also legitimate to ask whether Trudeau has the mandate to continue to run unprecedented deficits after the pandemic emergency has passed, but he is avoiding that question. /Ottawa, August 20

Globe & Mail

How do you deal with Trump? Very carefully

Donald Trump has changed the way the world is conducted, and major world leaders are battling to work out what shock comes next
World
1 month ago

Canada teams up with Shopify and BlackBerry on virus tracing app

Covid Alert app set up as Canada's number of infections reach 100,000
World
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: A siege economy under ANC control? ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Pick n Pay’s purple patch may be ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Pick n Pay’s purple patch may be ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER BRUCE: A siege economy under ANC control? ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Useless politicians come from ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

JONNY STEINBERG: The other Ace Magashule story

Opinion / Columnists

Pandemic will help Africa to leapfrog to clean energy

Opinion

BRIAN KANTOR: Money creation will help banks lend more to boost spending

Opinion / Columnists

BHEKI NTSHALINTSHALI: Ramaphosa has reopened a stagnant and bleeding economy

Opinion

KHAYA SITHOLE: Where are the female CEOs? Clearly not at JSE-listed companies

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.