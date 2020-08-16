CHINA DAILY: US will violate rules by labelling Hong Kong goods as made in China

The government of the Hong Kong special administrative region is considering taking action under the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) after the US issued a notice saying Hong Kong-made products imported to the US will have to carry “Made in China” labels from September 25.

A Hong Kong government spokesperson said the new requirement, which was published in the US Federal Register, ignores Hong Kong’s status as a separate customs territory, which is recognised by multilateral organisations such as the WTO, of which Hong Kong is a member in its own right. The spokesperson said the Hong Kong government is clarifying implementation details with the US authorities and will “carefully consider” whether to take action should the move contravene WTO rules.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo recently claimed US moves in relation to Hong Kong after the introduction of the national security law were for the good of Hong Kong residents. But no explanation has been forthcoming for how the attempt to inflict harm on Hong Kong businesses is for the good of those Hong Kong people whose livelihoods depend on businesses suddenly subjected to the same high tariffs as goods from the Chinese mainland.

The national security law for Hong Kong was enacted to ensure the resolute, full and faithful implementation of “one country, two systems”, and to safeguard the rights and interests and livelihoods of law-abiding Hong Kong residents, including overseas investors. And it is by virtue of the implementation of “one country, two systems” that Hong Kong has maintained its status as one of the world’s freest economies for more than two decades, and is still recognised as such by the international community.

Washington’s move to deny Hong Kong its status as a separate customs territory is against international rules and an affront to the WTO. But this should surprise few. In championing its “America first” policy, the US administration has been more ready than ever to shun any international rules or organisations that do not align with its anti-China agenda, its exit from the WHO being the most recent example. /Beijing, August 13

China Daily