CARTOON: Putin cuts Covid corners

13 August 2020 - 05:00 Brandon Reynolds
Russia dismisses nay-sayers over its Covid-19 vaccine

Scientists are sceptical about the safety of the vaccine, but the health ministry says the West just doesn’t like Russia’s ‘competitive advantage’
Russia crows about approving Covid-19 vaccine for rollout

Vladimir Putin says Russia is the first country to approve a vaccine — after just two months of human testing
Brazilian state may work with Russia to produce vaccine

With the world’s highest Covid-19 numbers outside the US, Brazil has become a hub for mass clinical trials of potential vaccines
Mexico using ‘vaccine diplomacy’ for late-stage Chinese trials

Like many emerging countries, Mexico is helping with trials to ensure it gets access to vaccines once approved
