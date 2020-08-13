CARTOON: Putin cuts Covid corners

Steady Covid-19 infections also encouraged investors back to tech stocks and selling dollars
Expectations are high that President Cyril Ramaphosa will sanction resumption of all economic activities
Eskom says generation unit breakdowns have necessitated power cuts from 8am until 10pm
In countries with endemic corruption, such as SA, governing elites loot because they don’t see it as wrong — and because they get away with it
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter talks to Business Day TV about the plans to split the utility into three
SA Reserve Bank Governor cautions against 'making policy mistakes that could sink us into deeper trouble'
The aim is to help change the face of the male-dominated industry, which will play a leading part in future-proofing the economy
Core inflation in the US rose more than expected in July
Amakhosi looked to have the three points in the bag, but Wits dogged attitude paid off
There’s little in the way of histrionics but much in quietly devastating performance
