Opinion

CARTOON: Africa props up Mnangagwa

12 August 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, August 12 2020

Under-siege Mnangagwa blames ‘hostile forces’ as Zimbabwe collapses

The government continues to put more resources into crushing dissent, with very little availed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: SA’s impotence means more repression in Zimbabwe

We should have learnt by now that our government’s quiet diplomacy is seen by our neighbours as tacit approval
1 day ago

Sparks fly between Zimbabwean president and deputy

Under-pressure Emmerson Mnangagwa accused Constantino Chiwenga of plotting against him
6 days ago

Zimbabwean activist and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono denied bail

Cyril Ramaphosa names two special envoys to Zimbabwe — veteran politicians Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete
5 days ago

US freezes assets of adviser to Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying he is corrupt

Kudakwashe Tagwirei and ‘other Zimbabwean elites have … harmed the Zimbabwean people through corruption’, the US says
6 days ago

How the state failed Zim protesters

Two years after Zimbabwean soldiers opened fire on protesters, victims and families of the deceased are still waiting for compensation – and justice
6 days ago
