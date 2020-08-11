LETTER: Western Cape will make you eat your words, Tom Eaton

Tom Eaton is partially correct. The government has shown us that it cannot or will not pay the workforce their own insurance money from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) (“Yes, the ANC is a dud but show us the money, opposition parties”, August 10).

Eaton says the opposition “must show us what comes next”. Yet the DA has suggested repeatedly that UIF funds could be properly, efficiently and timeously disbursed by the SA Revenue Service (Sars). Furthermore, the failed Compensation Fund could turn to the private sector, such as the large medical aids or insurance companies, to ensure that the ill and injured among the workforce could be properly cared for.

The DA has practical solutions for these two immediate problems. It has been shown time and time again that when you place people who are fit for purpose in key positions, they will perform. This is not just talk — it is working in practice in SA. One need only look at the Western Cape, where a DA government is governing what is in effect the only solvent province in the country. It is delivering.

It is time for Eaton to study and write about some of the enormous successes in the Western Cape, brought about by effective service delivery by people who are appointed because of their abilities, and not because of their political affiliation. The unemployment numbers are disastrous across the country, but systems and plans in place in the Western Cape are already producing dividends.

The Western Cape has also held out a hand of friendship to other provincial governments to enable them to replicate the successful job creation programmes.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesperson

