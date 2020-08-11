Opinion

LETTER: Western Cape will make you eat your words, Tom Eaton

A DA government is in charge of what is in effect the only solvent province in the country, and it is delivering

11 August 2020 - 17:12
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Tom Eaton is partially correct. The government has shown us that it cannot or will not pay the workforce their own insurance money from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) (“Yes, the ANC is a dud but show us the money, opposition parties”, August 10).

Eaton says the opposition “must show us what comes next”. Yet the DA has suggested repeatedly that UIF funds could be properly, efficiently and timeously disbursed by the SA Revenue Service (Sars). Furthermore, the failed Compensation Fund could turn to the private sector, such as the large medical aids or insurance companies, to ensure that the ill and injured among the workforce could be properly cared for.

The DA has practical solutions for these two immediate problems. It has been shown time and time again that when you place people who are fit for purpose in key positions, they will perform. This is not just talk — it is working in practice in SA. One need only look at the Western Cape, where a DA government is governing what is in effect the only solvent province in the country. It is delivering.

It is time for Eaton to study and write about some of the enormous successes in the Western Cape, brought about by effective service delivery by people who are appointed because of their abilities, and not because of their political affiliation. The unemployment numbers are disastrous across the country, but systems and plans in place in the Western Cape are already producing dividends.

The Western Cape has also held out a hand of friendship to other provincial governments to enable them to replicate the successful job creation programmes.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your says. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Western Cape turns heat up on government to lift booze ban

Western Cape’s health-care system is coping, so premier Alan Winde urges safe sale of alcohol
National
1 day ago

Western Cape premier and MECs get clean lifestyle audits

State capture inquiry revelations prompted Alan Winde to call for the independent process
National
1 week ago

JOHN STEENHUISEN: The ANC is fast becoming a predator government

In countries with endemic corruption, such as SA, governing elites loot because they don’t see it as wrong — and because they get away with it
Opinion
6 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa orders government to provide details of Covid-19 tenders

A new ministerial committee will look at all corruption allegations to help law enforcement agencies, and the information will be made public
National
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Blushing Batohi unfit for office
Opinion / Letters
2.
STUART THEOBALD: Why keep up the SAA charade?
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: The loneliness of long-suffering ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: SA’s impotence means more repression ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CAROL PATON: Two books map SA’s tragic journey
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

TOM EATON: Yes, the ANC is a dud but show us the money, opposition parties

Opinion / Columnists

DA agrees to hold virtual elective congress

Politics

NEWS ANALYSIS: Covid-19 brings to the fore the constitutionality of the ...

National

PETER BRUCE: Bloodless e-election will rob DA of ideas

Opinion / Columnists

DA seeks IMF support for its opposition to race-based Covid-19 relief funding

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.