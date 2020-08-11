JOHN DLUDLU: Huawei debacle to loom large at US-China trade talks
11 August 2020 - 16:27
This week, trade negotiators from the US and China will hold a video conference as part of negotiating phase two of the January trade deal between the two countries. Like so many such pacts, this process has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, looming large over the talks — and which will not be on the agenda — will be the US campaign to strangle the global growth of Chinese tech giant Huawei, and most recently the forced sale of Chinese app TikTok.
