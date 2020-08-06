Opinion

WATCH: Has SA sold its sovereignty?

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

06 August 2020
Picture: 123RF/LEON SWART

Hilary Joffe and the panel discuss the economic cost of SA’s liquor ban, with reference to Consol, SAB and Heineken recently shelving investments.

The team also discusses the concern raised by some politicians that SA’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan could lead to a gradual loss of the country's sovereignty.

Distell plant robbed of truckloads of alcohol worth about R1m

More than R19bn in revenue and R3.4bn in excise tax was lost during the first phase of the ban of alcohol sales
Companies
2 days ago

Alcohol ban shatters Consol Glass R1.5bn new plant investment

The alcoholic beverages industry accounts for about 85% of sales in the glass packaging industry, which expects to fall by about 15% over the next ...
Companies
1 day ago

Mpact’s profits fall as Covid-19, electricity outages and alcohol ban affect operations

Much of the packaging group’s operations have continued as an essential service, and despite the fall it anticipates demand to climb soon
Companies
1 day ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: IMF loan forces us to examine effectiveness of relief package

Once IMF and World Bank funds are used up, the government has to find additional ways of managing the crisis
Opinion
16 hours ago

SA to report quarterly on R70bn IMF loan

The Treasury will also give regular reports on progress of its plans to stabilise debt and promote growth through structural reforms
Economy
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Can the president rewrite the corruption discourse?

The PPE debacle comes as the IMF gives SA a huge loan, but Cyril Ramaphosa heads an ANC that seems to care little about its moral standing
Opinion
1 day ago

