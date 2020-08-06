Editing Allowed
WATCH: Has SA sold its sovereignty?
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
06 August 2020 - 08:26
Hilary Joffe and the panel discuss the economic cost of SA’s liquor ban, with reference to Consol, SAB and Heineken recently shelving investments.
The team also discusses the concern raised by some politicians that SA’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan could lead to a gradual loss of the country's sovereignty.
