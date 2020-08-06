JOHANN KRIEGLER: Will we be silent as John Hlophe presides over an unethical charade?

At 10am on Friday judge John Hlophe will be outdoing himself. The judge president of the Western Cape High Court is slated to present an event that, even for him, must be uniquely ironic. He, of all people, will be officiating at a formal ceremony that celebrates the integrity of our judicial process.

Hlophe is often in the headlines. Allegations of misconduct have been levelled against him for more than a decade, yet he has managed to sidestep the consequences. In January, however, things took a turn for the worse when his deputy filed a litany of complaints against him. One of these, vehemently denied by the judge, was that he had confronted a colleague, judge Mushtak Parker, in his chambers and assaulted him. Parker supported his judge president’s denial, but unfortunately for both of them it transpired that Parker had not only told several of his colleagues about an assault but had recorded his complaint in an affidavit at the time.

Last month the chief justice ruled that this assault charge could warrant impeachment. Meanwhile, Parker is himself facing impeachment for acts of dishonesty. One of them, piquantly, is that he (on oath) gave “two contradictory and mutually exclusive versions about an incident which appears to have happened in his chambers on February 25 2019 between himself and judge president Hlophe”.

The two judges are alleged to have been untruthful to the committee investigating the charges against them, Hlophe by having advanced a false defence on the assault allegation, and Parker by having loyally but falsely supported this implausible defence.

Understandably, the judiciary and legal profession were scandalised, particularly in the Western Cape, which has had to put up with Hlophe for so long. But he was to produce yet another scandal. Last week, in an act of brazen defiance, he designated himself and his collaborator to preside at the ceremonial induction of some 70 new legal practitioners. This was intended — and is clearly identified — as thumbing his nose at the head of the country’s judiciary.

For the new cohort of legal practitioners due to be admitted, this unseemly confrontation must be a painful embarrassment, a travesty. They have passed all the examinations, jumped all the procedural hurdles and will be eagerly looking forward to their admission to the legal profession. This is a solemn occasion. Each applicant’s case will be formally submitted by counsel and, if successful, the candidate will publicly take an oath (or make a solemn declaration) to uphold the honour of the profession.

One of the judges may welcome the newcomers on behalf of the judiciary, adding a word of congratulation to them and their families. Finally, the solemnity of the ceremony may be enhanced by a brief homily from the bench underscoring the need for absolute integrity in all a lawyer does.

Lockdown will necessitate material changes to the ordinary way in which admissions are handled. There can, for instance, be no personal attendance by the applicants nor a formal oath-taking in open court. The absence of these features, which ordinarily add a sense of occasion to the proceedings, may well cause officiating judges to make a special effort to imbue the proceedings with dignity.

This ceremonial introduction of newcomers underlines that practitioners are vital to the functioning of the courts. While commentators often praise our judiciary, little is said about the legal profession. What should be said loudly and repeatedly is that courts cannot function without competent and conscientious practitioners.