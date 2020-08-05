CARTOON: Saxonwold shebeen

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Wednesday, August 5 2020
Parliamentary committees to examine allegations of corruption in procurement of protective gear
Severin Cabannes and Philippe Heim to leave their roles
State is unlikely to win the legal battle to cut public sector wages, which will cost it R38bn more this year, economists say
Having data at your fingertips and keeping an eye on the long term is crucial
Zimbabwe's president declares war at home in bid to crush biggest challenge to his leadership since he took over from Robert Mugabe
Executives can be swamped with e-mails that can clog the flow of information
Forced sale of popular Chinese app in the US is a turning point
