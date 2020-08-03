Opinion

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Sukuma Fund offers lessons for the future

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the Sukuma Fund and how it is paying it forward

03 August 2020 - 16:23 Business Day TV
Illustration: DOROTHY KGOSI
Illustration: DOROTHY KGOSI

The Rupert family’s R1bn Sukuma Fund is paying it forward it a unique manner. Michael Avery speaks to David Morobe, GM of impact investing at Business Partners; Thabi Leoka, a leading SA economist who was recently appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to serve on the Public Investment Corporation commission of inquiry; Bongani Khoza from BR Khoza Carriers; and Amy Harrison Mcculloch from Harrison & Partners​.

How Rupert-backed Sukuma Fund aims to pay it forward

The fund, established by the Rupert family and Remgro, plans to make use of the money repaid by the firms it has helped
