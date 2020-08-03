CARTOON: Nine wasted years under Zuma

Rising Covid-19 numbers contend with positive Chinese data and a strong performance by US tech giants on Wall Street
No country has ever run to the IMF for help because it has been handling its finances well
Glenda Gray says the current ban has achieved its objective and government should start planning to lift it
Parliamentary committees to examine allegations of corruption in procurement of protective gear
As Rob Shuter moves to the UK, the new MTN Group CEO is expected to be announced in the next four to eight weeks
You shut the sector so you have a duty to support it, head of promotion body tells government
Covid-19 has brought into sharp focus the powerful relationship between human endeavour and technology
President Rodrigo Duterte agrees to tighten restrictions as spike in infections overwhelms the Southeast Asian country's health-care system
Sporting organisations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement is as cut and dried as deciding which national flag you are aligned to
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a reckoning for how we feed ourselves and where we get our food, writes Donna Kilpatrick
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.