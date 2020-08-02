Business Day: Why every story is your business

In 35 years, much has changed and SA is a different country. Many of our readers born around the same time as Business Day won’t know there was ever a place called the PWV (Pretoria-Witwatersrand-Vereeniging), and they may find it hard to believe that we had to carry identity documents that classified us by race. They might even find it hard to imagine a world without the internet or cellular phones.

Those who were born after 1994 might struggle with the idea that there was once a time when one had to wait a whole week to find out what would happen in the next episode of one's favourite television programme.

But some things never change. If anything, the world is even more complex, a factor not helped by the proliferation of sources of “information” — some of which seek to pass as news.

While in theory we have more information at our fingertips than ever before, it is likely we’re less informed than 35 years ago. That’s why trustworthy sources of news are more important than ever.

The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated that. Without credible and reliable journalism, who would challenge the distortions and outright lies about the source of the disease, potential cures, and the conspiracy theories about vaccines, Bill Gates and 5G technology?

That’s what we are here for: as you make important decisions about where to invest and how to navigate a highly polarised world, you need a voice you can trust. Business Day was built on a commitment to look at SA in a dispassionate manner (the only thing we are passionate about is its success) and help our readers cut through the noise.

We have always strived to make every story your business. Some things will never change.

Lukanyo Mnyanda

Editor: Business Day