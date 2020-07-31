CARTOON: ANC integrity committee’s walk of shame

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Reflective happiness has little or no impact on our day-to-day lives
New concession likely to be insufficient to stem crisis in a sector facing the loss of more than 400,000 jobs and R80bn in foreign receipts
The party will vote for a new leader at the federal congress scheduled over two days from October 31 to November 1
Shares fall on the news of softly spoken CEO’s departure just two years into the job
The revenue service wants to ease the administration burden for taxpayers but wants to ‘make it hard and costly’ criminals
Covid-19 has brought into sharp focus the powerful relationship between human endeavour and technology
Mexico warned it could take seven years to get back to GDP levels seen before the pandemic, after government fails to provide recovery stimulus
Investors blame prolonged approval process and global uncertainty over coronavirus pandemic
Dark dramas, thrillers, real-life stories and dry comedies — your weekend streaming entertainment is sorted
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.