CARTOON: ANC integrity committee’s walk of shame

31 July 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, July 31 2020
Friday, July 31 2020

‘Shameful’ PPE tender scandal threatens to sidetrack virus battle, Makhura says

The visibly angry Gauteng premier says the PPE scandal has the potential to sidetrack efforts to  save lives and curtail Covid-19
National
16 hours ago

Gauteng health MEC told to take leave of absence amid PPE tender saga

Bandile Masuku and presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko have been referred to the ANC’s integrity committee
National
17 hours ago

JOHN DLUDLU: State must act on corruption if it wants to restore public trust

Allegations of theft and corruption have been swirling around Covid-19 relief programmes
2 days ago

Ramaphosa spokesperson takes leave over probe into Covid-19 contracts

Khusela Diko temporarily relinquishes her roles in government pending the outcome of an investigation into the awarding of two contracts
National
3 days ago

Treasury considers centralising PPE procurement

The move comes amid widespread allegations of corruption in the purchase of personal protective equipment by the government
National
1 day ago

Western Cape publishes protective equipment procurement report for transparency

The Special Investigating Unit is probing suspicious Covid-19 contracts in other provinces
National
12 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Fewer than half of cabinet ministers confirm salary cuts

Ramaphosa has pledged that he and his cabinet will take a pay cut and donate the funds to help with Covid-19 relief
National
2 weeks ago
