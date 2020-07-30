CARTOON: Nkandla firepool’s permanent lifeguard

A gasoline glut undermines falling US crude inventories as the pandemic disrupts the US summer driving season
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
Nersa spokesperson Charles Hlebela talks about the court ruling in favour of the utility
The party will vote for a new leader at the federal congress scheduled over two days from October 31 to November 1
The group swung into a loss of R2.6bn in its six months to end-June after output halved due to Covid-19
Nedbank CIB’s Munira Kharva talks to Business Day TV about the challenges SA’s restaurants
Covid-19 has brought into sharp focus the powerful relationship between human endeavour and technology
Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook face US legislators over alleged abuse of market power
Reports say graduate of Natal University will give Stormers $4m for a 51% stake
At a nearly R1m saving over the M Competition model, this sports SUV still delivers plenty of pace
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.