Why holding gold counters makes sense during this uncertainty

While not entirely our base-case scenario, there are arguments to be made for holding gold counters in the current market environment. To understand why, we should look at the history of monetary policy and gold over the past century and be mindful that gold tends to perform well during periods of expansionary monetary policy, a high inflationary environment and equity market corrections.

Initially, all currencies were backed by gold through a form of monetary policy known as the gold standard. However, the demands of the two world wars made it impossible for many European countries to abide by these stringent requirements. To alleviate this burden, the Bretton Woods system was introduced whereby all currencies have adjustable (by government decree) exchange rates with the US dollar, while the dollar was pegged to a $35/oz gold price.

This position of privilege allowed the US to run huge trade and budget deficits. Simultaneously, European economies were depreciating their currencies, making the US uncompetitive and resulting in many countries distrusting the dollar (and by implication the US government) and demanding gold as a currency exchange. This placed strain on the US fiscus, and in 1971 then president Richard Nixon (without consulting friend or foe) announced a 90-day price freeze and no physical exchange of dollar to gold. The age of fiat currencies began, with central banks given more power to manage economic cycles.

This greater power of central banks culminated in the Fed’s reaction to the 2008 global financial crisis, when it embarked on quantitative easing (QE), with the promise of rolling it back once the economy was strong enough. Fast forward to 2020 and Covid-19-induced lockdowns, and the Fed is forced to reverse the trend of reducing liquidity in the financial system and the world is now in uncharted monetary policy territory.

QE principles borrow from modern monetary theory (MMT), a drastic departure from conventional economic theory that proposes that, since governments control their own currencies, they can spend freely as they can always print more money to pay debt. MMT advocates using government spending and taxes, rather than interest rates, to manage inflation and unemployment.

While MMT provides detail on how government finances should be managed, it lacks specifics on how private capital is linked into this system or how government can provide a capitalist economy with an infinite amount of capital. Warning signs have already emerged in the US — since QE started we have witnessed a disturbing rise of US “zombie” companies whose debt-servicing costs are higher than their profits.

We have also seen a trend of capital overallocation to good ideas, the best example being Tesla. While it produces fantastic vehicles and may have great growth prospects, it is difficult to justify Tesla having the biggest market cap of any global vehicle manufacturer, but a global market share below 1%.