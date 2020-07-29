Opinion

WATCH: Corporate SA’s take on the R70bn IMF loan

Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso talks to Business Day TV about the IMF’s faith in SA

29 July 2020 - 10:32 Business Day TV
The IMF logo is seen through a flower bed in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
The IMF logo is seen through a flower bed in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

SA has received a R70bn loan from the International Monetary Fund to help support the economy as it deals with the fallout from Covid-19, but business is concerned about corruption and is calling for accountability and transparency when it comes to spending the funds.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso about the loan.

SA government is committed to transparency, IMF tells DA about BEE worries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assured interim DA leader John Steenhuisen that the SA government has committed to transparency in the use ...
National
1 day ago

First for SA as IMF approves R70bn Covid-19 loan

Government has had to make certain commitments to get the loan, such as reining in the deficit
Economy
1 day ago

Treasury pledges to pursue debt ceiling

Letter of intent to IMF implies lobbying for government consensus on reduced public services
Economy
18 hours ago

Asking the IMF for help will give SA a chance to regroup and rebound

With the economy expected to contract by at least 7% in 2020, the country must act sooner rather than later to avoid a scramble, writes Desmond ...
Opinion
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: No place to hide

The president has been caught horribly short by the coronavirus. It has exposed weaknesses his general geniality might have hidden a little longer
Opinion
1 day ago

