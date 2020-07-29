News Leader
WATCH: Corporate SA’s take on the R70bn IMF loan
Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso talks to Business Day TV about the IMF’s faith in SA
SA has received a R70bn loan from the International Monetary Fund to help support the economy as it deals with the fallout from Covid-19, but business is concerned about corruption and is calling for accountability and transparency when it comes to spending the funds.
Business Day TV spoke to Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso about the loan.