Opinion

CARTOON: How safe is the IMF loan?

29 July 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, July 29 2020
Parliament to probe PPE procurement corruption claims

Finance minister Tito Mboweni and Treasury officials will be called to give an account to Parliament’s two finance committees next week
National
18 hours ago

SA government is committed to transparency, IMF tells DA about BEE worries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assured interim DA leader John Steenhuisen that the SA government has committed to transparency in the use ...
National
22 hours ago

First for SA as IMF approves R70bn Covid-19 loan

Government has had to make certain commitments to get the loan, such as reining in the deficit
Economy
1 day ago

Treasury pledges to pursue debt ceiling

Letter of intent to IMF implies lobbying for government consensus on reduced public services
Economy
15 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Will SA be able to live up to IMF commitments?

Finance minister and Reserve Bank governor have pledged spending cuts and freeze on public-sector pay to support the $4.2bn loan
Opinion
1 day ago
Tuesday, July 28 2020
