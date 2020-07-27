News Leader
WATCH: How SA may stop lenders from blacklisting borrowers
Banking Association SA MD Bongiwe Kunene talks to Business Day TV about a temporary ban on blacklisting
27 July 2020 - 07:57
The government is mulling a proposal to temporarily ban lenders from blacklisting consumers whose credit records have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Banking Association SA (Basa) MD Bongiwe Kunene spoke to Business Day TV about what this would mean for the financial sector if the state pushed ahead with the plans.