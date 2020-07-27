Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: How Covid-19 decisions divert focus from water supply crisis
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the SA’s water and sanitation challenges
27 July 2020 - 17:04
As SA responds to Covid-19 and aims to stimulate the economy and job creation post-lockdown through an infrastructure-led package, an opportunity should not be missed to address many of the water and sanitation challenges in the country. Michael Avery talks to TIPS senior economist Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, Mike Muller, chair of the Water Institute of Southern Africa’s technical committee