WATCH: How Covid-19 decisions divert focus from water supply crisis

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the SA’s water and sanitation challenges

27 July 2020 - 17:04 Business Day TV
Picture: 123 RF / BORGOGNIELS
Picture: 123 RF / BORGOGNIELS

As SA responds to Covid-19 and aims to stimulate the economy and job creation post-lockdown through an infrastructure-led package, an opportunity should not be missed to address many of the water and sanitation challenges in the country. Michael Avery talks to TIPS senior economist Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, Mike Muller, chair of the Water Institute of Southern Africa’s technical committee

