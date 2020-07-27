Banks walk tightrope while balancing digital transformation with cost efficiency

Drastic advances in technology, Covid-19 and increasingly demanding customer expectations have created the perfect climate for banks to be bolder in their approach to digital transformation. But during this time of uncertainty are they able to forge ahead with innovation and redefining their operating models while improving cost efficiency? It is a delicate balance, and arguably the biggest dilemma for SA banks and banks worldwide in 2020.

To embrace the disruption affecting the financial services sector it’s not enough for banks to offer their customers a “digital experience”. Instead, to realise the full potential of digital transformation banks needs to be “digital at their core”. The implication therefore is the need to redesign customer experiences across all channels, physical and digital, as well as digitisation of core processes that span acquisition and service of customers, internal banking operations, finance, risk and support functions. This requires a holistic approach to transformation and the level of automation that can be enabled by technology.

The Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns have made remote interaction with clients and employees a sudden necessity, which has forced banks to accelerate and improve their digital capabilities. Given the current economic climate and the forced pace of digital adoption a key question is: How resilient are you? For some banks, responding to this question required accelerated adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, robotics process automation and artificial intelligence. The adoption of artificial intelligence services and the use of chatbots to alleviate the increase in call volumes being made to call centres have increased.

The digital acceleration will have a lasting effect on the industry, forcing most banks to rethink the robustness and speed at which their digital strategies need to be implemented. “One day” has become “today” for many of those organisations. The result could be agile organisations capable of delivering more projects and moving from project phase to production much faster. Digital transformation clearly makes a big difference in cost and efficiency.