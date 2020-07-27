Banks walk tightrope while balancing digital transformation with cost efficiency
Pandemic and lockdowns have made remote interaction with clients and employees a sudden necessity
Drastic advances in technology, Covid-19 and increasingly demanding customer expectations have created the perfect climate for banks to be bolder in their approach to digital transformation. But during this time of uncertainty are they able to forge ahead with innovation and redefining their operating models while improving cost efficiency? It is a delicate balance, and arguably the biggest dilemma for SA banks and banks worldwide in 2020.
To embrace the disruption affecting the financial services sector it’s not enough for banks to offer their customers a “digital experience”. Instead, to realise the full potential of digital transformation banks needs to be “digital at their core”. The implication therefore is the need to redesign customer experiences across all channels, physical and digital, as well as digitisation of core processes that span acquisition and service of customers, internal banking operations, finance, risk and support functions. This requires a holistic approach to transformation and the level of automation that can be enabled by technology.
The Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns have made remote interaction with clients and employees a sudden necessity, which has forced banks to accelerate and improve their digital capabilities. Given the current economic climate and the forced pace of digital adoption a key question is: How resilient are you? For some banks, responding to this question required accelerated adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, robotics process automation and artificial intelligence. The adoption of artificial intelligence services and the use of chatbots to alleviate the increase in call volumes being made to call centres have increased.
The digital acceleration will have a lasting effect on the industry, forcing most banks to rethink the robustness and speed at which their digital strategies need to be implemented. “One day” has become “today” for many of those organisations. The result could be agile organisations capable of delivering more projects and moving from project phase to production much faster. Digital transformation clearly makes a big difference in cost and efficiency.
The “new banking normal” demands a different operating model with resilient digital channels resulting in banking services being available 24/7, 365 days a year whether you are rushing around or relaxing on the couch in front of the TV. No more queues at the branch or waiting for a call-centre agent to answer the phone. No more one-size-fits-all regarding selecting banking services.
Sustaining customer intimacy while promoting highly personalised digital delivery of products and services, as well as building product definitions around the entire customer experience, are crucial. Customers are expecting their bank to treat them as a segment of one. They want banks to be able to customise products and offerings for their unique requirements.
According to the Global EY Future Consumer Index, the switch to digital may become permanent for many. Almost 40% of respondents expect to increase their usage of online banking over the next 24 months.
Deploying automation and virtual assistants may help. The index shows that people are more willing than before to ask questions of voice-activated assistants and even buy products through these robo-advisers.
Some banks may be tempted to pause or even reverse digital transformation efforts to help reduce costs in a challenging environment, but this could prove short-sighted and make them laggards as economies recover and competitors increase digital investment.
Branch closures
With staff costs making up a large percentage of operational spend and several banks having committed to no retrenchments in 2020, cost management and the implementation of technology is even more important.
How banks cut costs is just as important as how much cost they cut. Most banks have maximised the benefits of initial optimisation efforts and must now think smarter.
Cost reductions may come from branch closures, divestments from less-profitable channels, products and business operations. Banks are also likely to make greater use of remote working to cut real estate needs, revisit organisation design and reconsider offshoring models by ensuring reliability and availability of third-party service providers, while ensuring noncore functions are provided at the most efficient price point.
Another opportunity for cost reduction is intelligent automation, which is the use of new technologies to help organisations improve the way they operate. Cloud migration — the process of relocating an organisation’s data, applications, and workloads to a cloud infrastructure — is an option too.
Banks with a focus on reducing marginal costs through process automation, stemming revenue leakage from an expected increase in non-performing loans, and making sure every product (and client) adds to the bottom line, will be best positioned to fund investment in digital transformation.
• Van den Berg is EY Africa banking & capital markets consulting leader.