Opinion

LETTER: Whites must confront persistent role of race

26 July 2020 - 17:50
Activists spray the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' on a large banner at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Activists spray the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' on a large banner at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

I refer to Prof Steven Friedman’s column, in which he urged the country to engage the issue of racism in our society (“SA needs to take the issues raised by Black Lives Matter more seriously”, July 21). I appreciate the conversation this article is encouraging given how little the Black Lives Matter protests affected public discourse in SA relative to other countries.

However, I differ with Friedman when he says SA needs to recognise how insidious racism is in the country. Black people in this country are well familiar with how widespread white supremacy and privilege are in this country, and we speak plenty about how race shapes our society. It is not the country that needs to start talking about race, but white people in SA.

When I consider how dismissive white South Africans tend to be when black people want to confront race and economic opportunities in this country, and the general apathy among white South Africans concerning our society’s issues, it is little wonder that black South Africans are not enthusiastic about trying to start a conversation about race. When I consider the videos that surface showing white people engaging in blatant white supremacist violence, whether verbal or physical, it’s difficult to imagine where the conversation would even begin.

Black South Africans are well aware of how racism plagues our country, because it shapes much of our lives. It is our white compatriots who need to confront the persistent role of race in our country.

Mulalo Mamburu 
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MICHAEL MORRIS: Let’s talk about nonracialism as well as Black Lives Matter

There is distaste among many about confronting the problem of race and racism
Opinion
1 hour ago

McDonald’s backs racial justice protests but overlooks employees

Workers at the iconic US fast food chain lack access to health care, paid sick leave and child care for parents
Companies
2 hours ago

Logic gets bowled out for a duck

The response to the call from Lungi Ngidi is a textbook case of conditioned reflexes
News & Fox
3 days ago

SA Rugby takes strong stand on Black Lives Matter

The sport needs to own up to and deal with uncomfortable conversations coming from black players, says CEO Jurie Roux
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Booze bans lead to bootlegging, in the US (1920s) ...
Opinion
2.
Oil prices may go down, not up
Opinion
3.
LETTER: West needs to take China as it is, not ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
Zimbabwe uses lockdown to undermine rule of law
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Bosses loot business sector
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: Cool this BLM debate

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Empower the disadvantaged, not the cadres

Opinion / Letters

MICHAEL MORRIS: The stifling atmosphere that threatens the most vital causes of ...

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Shivambu may be the voice of our future

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC is bent on destructive policies

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Leadership has chosen ideology that will have terrible economic effects

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Race-based lay-offs are immoral

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.