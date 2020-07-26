LETTER: Whites must confront persistent role of race

I refer to Prof Steven Friedman’s column, in which he urged the country to engage the issue of racism in our society (“SA needs to take the issues raised by Black Lives Matter more seriously”, July 21). I appreciate the conversation this article is encouraging given how little the Black Lives Matter protests affected public discourse in SA relative to other countries.

However, I differ with Friedman when he says SA needs to recognise how insidious racism is in the country. Black people in this country are well familiar with how widespread white supremacy and privilege are in this country, and we speak plenty about how race shapes our society. It is not the country that needs to start talking about race, but white people in SA.

When I consider how dismissive white South Africans tend to be when black people want to confront race and economic opportunities in this country, and the general apathy among white South Africans concerning our society’s issues, it is little wonder that black South Africans are not enthusiastic about trying to start a conversation about race. When I consider the videos that surface showing white people engaging in blatant white supremacist violence, whether verbal or physical, it’s difficult to imagine where the conversation would even begin.

Black South Africans are well aware of how racism plagues our country, because it shapes much of our lives. It is our white compatriots who need to confront the persistent role of race in our country.

Mulalo Mamburu

Via e-mail

