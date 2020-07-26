Opinion

LETTER: Remove chequebooks from metro thieves

26 July 2020 - 17:37
Picture: SOWETAN
All this talk about looting and irregularities at municipalities must stop. Shut down their procurement, accounting and finance departments and move these functions to a cloud-based off-site solution.

This can be done so easily these days. The off-site solution can be located in one city and one building to serve the entire country. It can be replete with internal auditors and proper financial controls and reporting.

It is time to take the chequebooks away from the thieves. It can be done easily and immediately. It’s our money!

Ian W Buchanan
Riverclub

