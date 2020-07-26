KGANKI MATABANE: Inclusive strategy needed to get small businesses back on their feet

B4SA’s analysis shows that the effect of Covid-19 on job losses will result in 380,000-440,000 formal-sector SMME jobs being lost, with a further 600,000-700,000 informal-sector SMME jobs at risk. This calamity is forecast over the next three to 12 months and does not take into account the recently reintroduced alcohol ban, which impacts heavily on this sector’s entire value chain, with tens of thousands of jobs lost and billions of rand lost in revenue and taxation.

Our view is that the financial assistance provided is insufficient relative to the need: 30%-50% of SMMEs have applied for government relief, and 68% of those that applied were unsuccessful, while 71% of SMMEs will require further funding post-lockdown. As at the end of June 2020, about R10.6bn had been lent to nearly 7,500 businesses under the loan guarantee scheme. However, there is recognition that this scheme needs to be tailored further to become more relevant to SMME needs. The increase in liquidations — up 10.7% in 2019 over 2018 — had risen even more alarmingly in the first quarter of 2020, by 53%.

The extended lockdown has had, and will continue to have, a negative effect on SMMEs, particularly given the contraction in consumer and business spend. There are many surveys that show that not all government departments (national, regional and local), state-owned enterprises and businesses are paying SMMEs on time, which is a cause for concern.

The SMME industry faces four main structural constraints: a costly and difficult regulatory framework; a lack of skills; the challenge of accessing credit and markets; and crime and corruption. To tackle this situation, proposed priority actions must include supporting additional lending to SMMEs via banks and nonbank lenders, simplifying application processes and using appropriate measures to assess credit worthiness.

Reducing red tape is an imperative to accelerate growth. We must identify, amend or simplify the top regulatory implementation challenges to SMME growth to ensure lower costs and improved ease of doing business.

It is not enough to simply help stop the cash crunch — we also need to help world-class SMMEs capitalise on areas of competitive advantage. Business model adaptation, export acceleration and the development of onshore digital skills and jobs (software, artificial intelligence and digital skills) should be accelerated via the creation of centres of excellence.

B4SA acknowledges that broad-based BEE is key to inclusive growth and we are fully committed to accelerated and sustainable BEE. The pace and depth of BEE to date has been insufficient, leading to a narrow base of beneficiaries. We urgently need full and equitable participation by a broad base of black people in all aspects of the economy. An emphasis on those who are most disadvantaged (women, youth, disabled, rural and poor) is critical.

A collaborative, partnership approach between business, the government, organised labour and other social partners must be a precondition, as businesses’ ability to transform rapidly will be enhanced by the government creating the enabling conditions for inclusive growth. Corruption and maladministration will continue to undermine BEE and inclusive growth unless decisively addressed, including a zero-tolerance policy.

Finally, a mechanism to clearly measure economic transformation must be implemented urgently. Business must work with social partners to ensure a transparent measurement system and assess progress annually. Specifically, a socio-economic regulatory assessment process must be introduced, which considers the effect on economic development and SMMEs.

An inclusive economic revival strategy will only work if we work together to boost the viability of this vibrant and vital sector.

• Matabane is CEO of the Black Business Council.