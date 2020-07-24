Opinion

CARTOON: Court serves up feeding scheme justice

24 July 2020 - 05:02 Brandan Reynolds
NICOLE FRITZ: Why does it take a judge to get the state to feed school children?

If there is one issue all the government's critics can agree on, it's that feeding schemes should never have stopped
1 day ago

Schools to close until Covid-19 peaks

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is taking a cautious approach amid surging Covid-19 infections
10 hours ago

ROB ROSE: The most shameful moment of SA’s lockdown

The high court’s ruling on school feeding schemes stands as an emblem of how President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 response has gone depressingly awry
4 days ago

School closures squeeze an already hurting Nutritional Holdings’ food volumes

The feeding scheme supplier is considering temporarily downsizing its operations
1 week ago

Unions call for classes to be suspended until after Covid-19 peak

The unions have threatened to strike if basic education minister Angie Motshekga keeps schools open
1 week ago

SIFISO SKENJANA: Basic income grant will remove poverty as a barrier to growth

Government should increase investment in programmes that boost long-term development of its people
1 week ago
