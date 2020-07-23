Editing Allowed
WATCH: How SA can address the jobs bloodbath
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
23 July 2020 - 09:52
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
The team discusses the job losses recorded so far due to Covid-19 and considers how to address the country’s high unemployment rate.