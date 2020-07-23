Opinion

WATCH: How SA can address the jobs bloodbath

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

23 July 2020 - 09:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MARCOS CALVO MESA

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The team discusses the job losses recorded so far due to Covid-19 and considers how to address the country’s high unemployment rate.

Small businesses in dire state, McKinsey report shows

More than half of the enterprises surveyed are considering scaling down operations
Economy
2 days ago

Liquor industry pleads with Cyril Ramaphosa to lift the ban

Letter to the president highlights the cost of lost jobs and income and the hole in the government’s tax take
National
19 hours ago

Covid-19 relief measures ‘don’t talk to each other’, say tax experts

PwC says the UIF Ters benefit and the expanded employment tax incentive are not aligned, while Cosatu says these efforts are not protecting jobs
National
19 hours ago

Jobs at stake as Samwu threatens ‘war’ over salary increases in Tshwane

City of Tshwane faces another political storm as angry union members vow to fight for wage increases
National
15 hours ago

Halliburton surges as deep cost cuts counter shale slump

Fracking behemoth says it's charting a 'fundamentally different course' after firing thousands of workers and slashing its dividend
Companies
2 days ago

