Opinion

CARTOON: Hamba kahle Andrew Mlangeni

23 July 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, July 23 2020
Thursday, July 23 2020

CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Andrew Mlangeni carried the torch in march to burn dompas of the heart

Struggle icon constantly reminded colleagues that the constitution means little unless the rights it guarantees are fulfilled
Opinion
13 hours ago

Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni has died

The struggle veteren’s ‘dramatic life was a unique example of heroism and humility inhabiting the same person’, says President Cyril Ramaphosa
National
20 hours ago

Denis Goldberg a mensch who lived a remarkable life

Rivonia trialist who spent more than 20 years in jail returned from exile to become one of the ANC’s most impressive speakers
National
2 months ago

A true activist, Denis Goldberg epitomised what it means to be a servant of the people

The accused number three at the Rivonia Trial was in the struggle not for self-interest but to rid SA of the blight of apartheid
Opinion
2 months ago

Denis Goldberg — the fixer of books, racquets and an unjust society

The anti-apartheid activist kept spirits up in prison — and knew how to work the system
National
2 months ago
Wednesday, July 22 2020
Wednesday, July 22 2020

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Pray the president remains safe from ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: The Reserve Bank has the room to cut ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Andrew Mlangeni carried the ...
Opinion
4.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Burden of debt failure is larger ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: If only the ANC still had cadres like ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.