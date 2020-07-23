Beware the infodemic riding the pandemic

During a pandemic perhaps the only thing that spreads faster than a virus is misinformation. And like the Covid-19 pandemic itself, the harm caused by misinformation is asymmetric and much higher for poorer communities, where low levels of digital literacy and poor access to reliable information help it spread.

As we make strides towards finding a scientific solution to the worst global health crisis in 100 years one of the biggest challenges we must overcome in parallel is an infodemic that is assuming an almost equal proportion.

The impact of Covid-19 on lives, livelihoods and economies has been devastating, pushing many families into poverty and governments deeper into debt. And despite some successes in flattening the curve in those countries that acted fast and resolutely, the crisis is getting worse in many countries, including SA. The fact is, without vaccines to protect people against it, our chances of returning to the world we knew before are close to zero.

The encouraging news is that, thanks to brilliant and unprecedented collaboration of scientists from around the globe, a number of potential vaccine candidates are already undergoing human trials. One, developed by the University of Oxford, recently began to be tested in SA, following an earlier trial in the UK.

This is a tremendous boost for Africa. History tells us that a vaccine that works well in one part of the world often works less effectively in another. The fact that only about 2.5% of all clinical trials are conducted in Africa — and hence little evidence is acquired as to a treatment’s efficacy there — is one reason why Africa often finds itself at the back of the queue when revolutionary new treatments or vaccines become available (the other big reason is money, which I will come to later), and is deprived of the scientific knowledge and experience gained elsewhere in the world.

While I’m an optimist about our prospects for having a safe, effective vaccine against Covid-19, I am concerned that there may not be enough people willing to take it to enable us to achieve the level of immunity needed to have our lives and economies bounce back..

I work for an organisation whose mission is to ensure children in less developed countries have access to the same level of protection from vaccine-preventable diseases as those in wealthier countries. When we began our work in 2000 it was Nelson Mandela who called upon Africa to take advantage of vaccines to save children from dying. Over the past 20 years we have immunised more than half the world’s children, saving 13-million lives.

In the past few years my organisation has helped Africa fight back against Meningitis A, Yellow Fever and Ebola, and protected hundreds of thousands of girls from cervical cancer through the introduction of HPV vaccines. Vaccines have helped eradicate smallpox and more recently wild polio, a terrible disease, in Africa.

In my home country, India, which is grappling with challenges identical to Africa, I have witnessed the huge social and economic effect successful immunisation has had in helping children realise their potential in life, completing school to earn a salary, contributing tax revenue to governments and saving families from crippling medical charges they may have faced paying for a long spell in hospital.

This time it’s different. While the efforts for a safe, effective vaccine to protect us against the Covid pandemic have increased, so have the forces that are opposed to letting our society protect itself. Some hesitation stems from concerns that speed should not compromise safety and efficacy are well founded, and as a mother I can well understand this. This must be tackled by transparency and clear, accessible communication on the journey of the various vaccine candidates as they progress through the regulatory process. Other negative sentiment does not listen to science at all but seems to be driven by political or commercial motivation.

This tsunami of fake news has become so acute that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed it an infodemic, because it bears so many similarities to the pandemic. And just as we need to build resilience to all preventable diseases we also need to build the resilience of those most at risk from false information. This means raising levels of digital literacy, especially among the poor, and ensuring easy access to credible information. At the global level it means taking on the social media platforms whose algorithms make it so easy for pernicious content to develop.

Working with its international partners the WHO and the Coalition for Epidemics Preparedness Innovations, Gavi is striving to build a model for Covid-19 vaccine distribution that for the first time in history will ensure every country gets access to Covid-19 vaccines at the same time, regardless of ability to pay. It’s a multilateral approach that has been designed to avoid the mistakes of the past, for example with swine flu in 2009 where a small number of countries cornered global supply.

Safety comes first. Under the leadership of WHO, the safety and efficacy of any eventual Covid-19 vaccine will be of the highest possible standards, though the bureaucratic hurdles associated with this process are being radically streamlined. Couple this with the fact that, thanks to the fully-informed, consenting volunteers currently testing the Oxford vaccine in SA, we have a much better chance of ensuring Africa receives protection rapidly if and when it gains licensure.

We cannot afford to slip back to two decades ago when Africans and other people mainly from the Global South had to wait years if not decades to receive the same kind of protection, the same chance in life, as those in the North. Forging a future where we are all safe will require us all to work together and reject the forces that want to hold our recovery back. Our scientists are showing the way here; it’s time for us all to follow.

• Gupta is deputy CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a public–private global health partnership that aims to increase access to immunisation in poor countries.