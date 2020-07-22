Treasury makes unsupported claim, and it is not an isolated incident

At no point do either the minister or the Treasury cite any literature to support these claims. Nor does the literature, including that mentioned by Harris and Makrelov, on balance conclude “very small” or negative multipliers. One would imagine Harris and Makrelov’s concern for evidence-based policy debate would extend beyond my op-ed. Surely, it is far more concerning that the finance minister and the Treasury are making claims without citing any evidence, than that I do not cite the full gamut?

This is not an isolated incident, with the Treasury making other unsupported claims. In the same presentation to parliament it said that “higher debt is associated with lower growth”. This sweeping conclusion was thoroughly debunked following the widely publicised discovery of calculation errors in the original international research, by Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff, which made that argument (of course, in some circumstances, high debt and low growth have occurred together).

While I appreciate Harris and Makrelov’s engagement with my op-ed, it seems a rather inconsequential target of their ire over the public presentation of evidence when the National Treasury is failing to cite any evidence, or misrepresenting existing evidence, in parliament. Even more bizarre is that they themselves appear to fall short of the standard they set. They berate me for not including mention of the work of Jooste and Kemp and then manage to sidestep the conclusions of this very work in their own discussion.

Kemp, for instance, generally finds positive multipliers, at levels that could neither be described as “large” or “very small”. In addition, Kemp estimates that when a recessionary environment is considered, “output multipliers are significantly larger”.

I appreciate that Harris and Makrelov’s article does not aim to be a systematic review of the multiplier literature. But for an article that takes as its central thrust the partial representation of evidence to only list — briefly, but fairly comprehensively — factors that would reduce the size of the multiplier, ignoring ones that might increase it, seems odd.

Similarly, it goes unacknowledged that their own paper includes an implicit criticism of Kemp’s approach. By contrast, my article, at which they take aim, contained examples of variables that may increase or decrease the multiplier.

I am happy to concede that my article could have dealt with the literature more systematically and that there are ways to add nuance to the conclusions. But I find it hard to take seriously that this is the real point of Harris and Makrelov’s response. If selective evidence concerned them, the Treasury’s behaviour should be keeping them up at night and their own representation of the evidence would be more balanced.

Their response therefore combines a failure to engage with both the overall argument and any other aspects of my article, with a failure to apply the standard to which they hold me, to the minister, the Treasury or themselves. For these reasons it appears they are more concerned with defending the Treasury’s position — under the guise of de-legitimising its critics — than in engaging in the “economic debate based on good economic analysis”.

• Isaacs is the co-director of the Institute for Economic Justice and lecturer at the school of economics and finance, Wits University.