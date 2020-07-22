Treasury makes unsupported claim, and it is not an isolated incident
If selective evidence concerns Laurence Harris and Konstantin Makrelov, the Treasury’s behaviour should be keeping them up at night
The supplementary budget, meant to give expression to additional Covid-19 emergency spending, has sparked significant debate.
In weighing in on this debate (“Don’t compare apples with oranges when assessing Mboweni’s budget,” July 16) in response to a previous article of mine (“It’s not about debt, it’s about stimulating an economy in crisis,” July 9), Prof Laurence Harris and Reserve Bank economist Konstantin Makrelov make some valid points, but overall it comes across as an opportunistic defence of the Treasury rather than a good-faith attempt to expand economic debate.
In my article I argued that the macroeconomic approach used by the Treasury ignored obvious trade-offs — that cutting spending in the near term would reduce growth and tax revenue. This is because as government spending is a part of GDP, each rand spent (or cut) by the government results in a certain growth (or fall) in GDP. This is known as the fiscal multiplier.
Their overarching point appears to me to be summarised in their conclusion, where they argue that “economic debate based on good economic analysis is key to developing the right policy responses”, and that my article falls foul of this in two respects.
The first is that I failed to mention the work of Charl Jooste and Harri Kemp, which shows smaller multipliers than the other authors I cited. This, they presume, is because I disagree methodologically with this work. In fact, my removal of this from the piece was to avoid a digression into the complex discussion of the specific assumptions of particular models, while keeping the article to a publishable length. But the point is well taken and including this would have strengthened the argument. Lesson learnt.
Second, they point out that the size of the multiplier is context specific and difficult to calculate. They do not, however, mention that the original article acknowledged this. But what is most strange is their failure to take their own position seriously. In a recent presentation to parliament the Treasury argued that “SA’s fiscal multipliers are very small (and possibly negative before the crisis)”. Orally, they stressed the likelihood of negative multipliers. The finance minister’s recent op-ed (“Structural reforms — not spending — are the best way to achieve growth,” July 14) makes a similar argument (albeit slightly more cautiously).
At no point do either the minister or the Treasury cite any literature to support these claims. Nor does the literature, including that mentioned by Harris and Makrelov, on balance conclude “very small” or negative multipliers. One would imagine Harris and Makrelov’s concern for evidence-based policy debate would extend beyond my op-ed. Surely, it is far more concerning that the finance minister and the Treasury are making claims without citing any evidence, than that I do not cite the full gamut?
This is not an isolated incident, with the Treasury making other unsupported claims. In the same presentation to parliament it said that “higher debt is associated with lower growth”. This sweeping conclusion was thoroughly debunked following the widely publicised discovery of calculation errors in the original international research, by Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff, which made that argument (of course, in some circumstances, high debt and low growth have occurred together).
While I appreciate Harris and Makrelov’s engagement with my op-ed, it seems a rather inconsequential target of their ire over the public presentation of evidence when the National Treasury is failing to cite any evidence, or misrepresenting existing evidence, in parliament. Even more bizarre is that they themselves appear to fall short of the standard they set. They berate me for not including mention of the work of Jooste and Kemp and then manage to sidestep the conclusions of this very work in their own discussion.
Kemp, for instance, generally finds positive multipliers, at levels that could neither be described as “large” or “very small”. In addition, Kemp estimates that when a recessionary environment is considered, “output multipliers are significantly larger”.
I appreciate that Harris and Makrelov’s article does not aim to be a systematic review of the multiplier literature. But for an article that takes as its central thrust the partial representation of evidence to only list — briefly, but fairly comprehensively — factors that would reduce the size of the multiplier, ignoring ones that might increase it, seems odd.
Similarly, it goes unacknowledged that their own paper includes an implicit criticism of Kemp’s approach. By contrast, my article, at which they take aim, contained examples of variables that may increase or decrease the multiplier.
I am happy to concede that my article could have dealt with the literature more systematically and that there are ways to add nuance to the conclusions. But I find it hard to take seriously that this is the real point of Harris and Makrelov’s response. If selective evidence concerned them, the Treasury’s behaviour should be keeping them up at night and their own representation of the evidence would be more balanced.
Their response therefore combines a failure to engage with both the overall argument and any other aspects of my article, with a failure to apply the standard to which they hold me, to the minister, the Treasury or themselves. For these reasons it appears they are more concerned with defending the Treasury’s position — under the guise of de-legitimising its critics — than in engaging in the “economic debate based on good economic analysis”.
• Isaacs is the co-director of the Institute for Economic Justice and lecturer at the school of economics and finance, Wits University.