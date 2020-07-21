Mboweni’s underlying logic confuses the scope of fiscal policy

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s op-ed is an important contribution to the current economic debate (Structural reforms — not spending — are the best way to achieve growth, July 14). Among other things, it succinctly captures the manner in which the minister and, presumably, the National Treasury, approaches fiscal policy.

While the minister makes a number of important points, the underlying logic confuses the application and unduly narrows the scope of fiscal policy. The minister argues that government spending has and will in the near term continue to be ineffective at stimulating economic growth, and that high levels of debt are retarding growth.

The inefficacy of government spending is due to “structural constraints” (such as poor energy supply) and the reliance on tax increases and debt issuances, which have “constrained public and private investment and thus growth”. For this reason “structural reforms”, not emergency spending, are required.

This collapses short- and long-run considerations, and demand and supply problems and solutions. In the short term there is a striking absence of any grappling with the immediate Covid-19 reality in the minister’s op-ed. The country faces what will likely be its worst economic crisis ever.

Hunger has roughly doubled, with almost half of all households reporting they ran out of money to spend on food in April. About 3-million workers lost their jobs between February and April. Women, children and poorer people have been hardest hit. The international context is similarly dire, with falling global growth and demand.

Even if we accept the minister’s assertion that, prior to the crisis, the impact on GDP of government spend was not large — a small “fiscal multiplier” — this is not particularly revealing about the current environment. As argued previously, spending that prevents hundreds of businesses from going bust, thousands losing their jobs and millions going hungry every day, will make a much bigger difference than in normal times.

This well-established fact underpins rescue measures globally. Luckily, we have relatively simple and effective policy instruments to hand — primarily wage support, business financing and social grants.

Arguing that it is tricky, and not always successful, to use government spending to grow the economy in the long term is not an argument to avoid using it to save the economy in the short term. Arguing that we need to resolve supply-side constraints is not a coherent argument against emergency management of demand. Of course, it is important to fund such rescue measures prudently.

For these reasons, I agree with former Investec economist Brian Kantor that we should borrow short term, for which borrowing costs are surprisingly low, while using monetary policy to keep interest rates down. Similarly, funds from multilateral institutions, under carefully specified conditions, may be a low-cost option. But there has been too much discussion about whether to borrow and too little about how to borrow sustainably.