CARTOON: Covid corruption quarantine ends

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
But its ever-growing clout means trade partners such as SA may have to take sides in escalating tensions with other big powers
Increase will push salary bill to nearly 60% of tax revenue, Treasury director-general tells court
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga could make an announcement on calls to close schools
Van Tonder’s retirement comes as the restaurant industry faces one of its biggest challenges amid Covid-19 pandemic
More than half of the enterprises surveyed are considering scaling down operations
Congress has less than two weeks to hammer out new relief funding before benefits run out for millions of American workers
West Indies bowled out for 198 on the fifth and final day of second Test at Old Trafford
A rise in cases is dashing hopes that the continent’s younger population would spare it from the worst of the coronavirus
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.