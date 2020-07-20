News Leader
WATCH: How lockdown has laid waste to the labour market
Nids-Cram project principal investigator Nic Spaull talks to Business Day TV about the findings of the survey
20 July 2020 - 07:32
National Income Dynamic Study: Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram) shows that about 3-million people lost their jobs over the lockdown period, representing an 18% decline in employment from February to April.
Business Day TV spoke to the project’s principal investigator, Nic Spaull, for more detail on the survey.