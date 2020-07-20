Opinion

News Leader

WATCH: How lockdown has laid waste to the labour market

Nids-Cram project principal investigator Nic Spaull talks to Business Day TV about the findings of the survey

20 July 2020 - 07:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANDREYPOPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDREYPOPOV

National Income Dynamic Study: Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram) shows that about 3-million people lost their jobs over the lockdown period, representing an 18% decline in employment from February to April.

Business Day TV spoke to the project’s principal investigator, Nic Spaull, for more detail on the survey.

WATCH: On the Covid-19 front-lines

Michael Avery talks to Prof Adrian Puren, head of the Centre for HIV and STIs at the NICD, about the lockdown model and how it has changed SA
Opinion
2 days ago

Three lessons Covid-19 has taught us about data

Businesses and analysts may have to temper their expectations, as there are no silver bullets
Opinion
4 days ago

Rising Covid-19 tsunami affecting Port Elizabeth paramedics

Ambulance company manager says hospitals are full and patients often have to be taken home
National
3 days ago

Lockdown day 112: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 13,172 new cases to 324,221
News & Fox
3 days ago

MRC finds Covid-19 has led to three times more deaths than official tally

The excess deaths include those directly attributable to Covid-19 and those that occurred from other natural causes that could not be treated as ...
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Pravin Gordhan had accomplices in heist
Opinion / Letters
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Interest rate decision will ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DESNÉ MASIE: Containing the virus must come first
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Zuma years will keep haunting us
Opinion / Letters
5.
GAVIN RICH: Super Rugby without SA just won’t ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.