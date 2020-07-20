CARTOON: Up in smoke

Markets are closely watching the EU summit as leaders deliberate over a €750bn Covid-19 rescue package
Switzerland-based luxury firm’s overall sales drop by almost half, but the online section by much less
The ANC’s stance has been questioned as its officials defended the National Lotteries Commission in parliament as recently as May
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga could make an announcement on calls to close schools
Ninety One assets under management rose to £118bn during the prior quarter, while Coronation's increased to R570bn
Why would the government — whose job is ultimately to make the country a better place — be happy to stop at discussion?
The Yoco small business recovery monitor provides rare insight into how SMEs are doing during lockdown
Trump has questioned the value of widespread testing
Leicester remain fourth on the tables but are level on 62 points with fifth-placed Manchester United
Evidence emerges that hard-to-measure cells are as vital as antibodies for conquering Covid-19
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.