WATCH: On the Covid-19 front-lines
Michael Avery talks to Prof Adrian Puren, head of the Centre for HIV and STIs at the NICD, about the lockdown model and how it has changed SA
17 July 2020 - 15:31
As of July 16, SA has a total of 324,221 confirmed Covid-19 cases. A ground-breaking study into the effects of the lockdown on livelihoods has revealed that about three-million South Africans have lost their jobs.
Michael Avery speaks to Prof Adrian Puren, head of the centre for HIV and STIs at National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD).