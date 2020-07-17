Opinion

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: On the Covid-19 front-lines

Michael Avery talks to Prof Adrian Puren, head of the Centre for HIV and STIs at the NICD, about the lockdown model and how it has changed SA

17 July 2020 - 15:31 Business Day TV
The Covid-19 pandemic has reached almost every country or territory in the world: Picture: NICK ROMANOV
The Covid-19 pandemic has reached almost every country or territory in the world: Picture: NICK ROMANOV

As of July 16, SA has a total of 324,221 confirmed Covid-19 cases. A ground-breaking study into the effects of the lockdown on livelihoods has revealed that about three-million South Africans have lost their jobs.

Michael Avery speaks to Prof Adrian Puren, head of the centre for HIV and STIs at  National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD).

