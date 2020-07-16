Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: How Covid-19 has accelerated SA’s jobs haemorrhage

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

16 July 2020 - 11:25 Business Day TV
Picture: Gallo Images/Dino Lloyd
Picture: Gallo Images/Dino Lloyd

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and the panel discuss the Financial Mail’s cover story that sheds light on how many jobs have been lost due to the pandemic.

The team also discusses the government’s reintroduction of the alcohol ban, along with the economic implications of the state’s plans for struggling SAA.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The jobs reckoning is here: 3-million jobs lost

The Nids-Cram survey suggests Covid-19 has had a much greater impact on employment than expected: an estimated 3-million jobs lost, and 1.5-million ...
Features
1 day ago

‘Distress grant’ misses the mark

Research suggests that the hard lockdown, together with an initial lack of government relief measures, pushed about 1-million of the workers who lost ...
Features
1 day ago

Easing alcohol regulations led to more murders, says Bheki Cele

The police minister said that when the alcohol ban was lifted in June, the murder rate jumped from 20 murders per day to 40
National
22 hours ago

Booze ban could free up thousands of beds for Covid-19 patients, says MRC

Medical Research Council says ban could see 50,000 fewer trauma patients in hospitals
National
3 days ago

Government and pilots snipe ahead of SAA meeting

On the eve of a crucial creditors’ vote on the SAA rescue plan, the department of public enterprises has lashed out again at the SAA Pilots ...
National
2 days ago

Gordhan passes SAA hot potato to Mboweni

Finance minister asked to commit by Wednesday to find R10bn and more to fund new airline
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Lindiwe Zulu’s universal income grant ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Worker-filled factories just another ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Shifting the blame
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Tourism minister is destroying sector
Opinion / Letters
5.
ALLAN SECCOMBE: Will government listen to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.