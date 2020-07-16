Editing Allowed
WATCH: How Covid-19 has accelerated SA’s jobs haemorrhage
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
16 July 2020 - 11:25
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and the panel discuss the Financial Mail’s cover story that sheds light on how many jobs have been lost due to the pandemic.
The team also discusses the government’s reintroduction of the alcohol ban, along with the economic implications of the state’s plans for struggling SAA.
Or listen to the full audio: