While academics deliver in trying times, top brass will rake in rewards

This is not an easy time to work at a university. In fact, any form of work under lockdown conditions is challenging, though those of us still receiving remuneration are very grateful. Many people lost their jobs due to the lockdown.

Conditions of lockdown changed the face of work, perhaps forever. It was necessary to figure out how to work online, a challenge for many of us. Now it is necessary to figure out what the future will look like.

Office space might be in surplus due to work-from-home skills developed during lockdown. Training in successfully conducting and participating in online meetings will become much more important. Social protocols have changed.

In an academic environment such as a university, the changes forced by lockdown require reskilling of academics and students in aspects such as online teaching and learning. Additional responsibilities for academics include the setting of online assessments and the evaluation of students.

Likewise, the professional and administrative staff of universities had to adapt to an online environment. Engagement with clients changed completely and service delivery took on a new meaning.

In other businesses, employees are similarly challenged. Solutions had to be found for problems never before envisaged. In finding these solutions, millions of people in countless forms of employment had to focus on serving customers, patients, stakeholders, investors, borrowers, pensioners and the like. Our understanding of good service and service delivery has changed.

My experience with lockdown is in the field of higher education at a campus-based (face-to-face) teaching university. I can assume that academics at distance-learning universities such as Unisa might have experienced less pressure. Their teaching was already on a distance-delivery platform, but adaptation to assessment in a non-controlled environment is similarly challenging for these academics.

The normal description of the contribution of many of my colleagues at the university would be that they walked the extra mile. Under conditions of lockdown and online teaching, they ran many extra miles.

Confirmation and promotion of academics are areas in which universities will have to reassess policy requirements. Academics are typically appointed on probation and qualify for confirmation on the achievement of certain milestones. In a period of lockdown, with the challenges of online teaching and everything that goes with it, the achievement of milestones such as teaching evaluations and research output is impossible due to work pressure.