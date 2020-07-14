Opinion KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Tech cold war: stuck between a Chinese rock and US hard place Other countries could join the UK in banning Huawei technology BL PREMIUM

In what came as a shock to absolutely no-one, the UK has just confirmed its intention to ban and remove Huawei Technologies from the country’s 5G network. Not only will telecom companies not be allowed to procure Huawei tech for their network infrastructure rollout (from the end of 2020), but previously deployed Huawei components will have to be stripped out by 2027.

The decision was announced after a meeting of Britain’s National Security Council and cites the National Cyber Security Centre’s changed view on the security wisdom of having the Chinese company’s components embedded within the 5G network.