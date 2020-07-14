CARTOON: Mbalula’s grip on taxi industry

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The public and private sectors have a similar solution to SA’s problems, but they disagree on how to pay for it
Industry warns of billions in lost tax revenue as illicit sales become further entrenched
Public enterprises department has until Wednesday to come up with the money if proposal is accepted on Tuesday
The move is the latest effort by the central bank to shore up local agriculture and manufacturing
Without policy reform, the outlook for fixed investment remains gloomy and will weigh on growth, say economists
Putin blames 'stricter budget restrictions' as pandemic blows his centrepiece development plans off course
Ashwell Prince lifts the lid on racism in cricket and now it’s time to have honest, uncomfortable conversations
Thwaites Glacier is melting at an alarming rate, triggering fears over rising sea levels
