CARTOON: Locust plague meets Covid devastation

13 July 2020 - 05:04 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, July 13 2020

AKINWUMI ADESINA: Millions face locust-induced famine in Africa as it already battles pandemic

Unless invasion is contained, 5-million additional people in East Africa will be hungry by June, UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) says
2 months ago

SA might benefit from locust outbreak in East Africa

Agbiz says the outbreak is likely to lead to large maize shortfalls in East Africa, and the Southern African region is well placed to fill the ...
6 days ago

World Bank commits $500m to fight locust swarms in Africa

Swarms could result in crop and livestock losses of as much as $8.5bn by year-end
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Swarms of locusts on track to devour African economies

Funding is urgently needed to prevent a humanitarian crisis as famine stalks the northeast region
4 months ago

Karoo rains spark brown locust invasion

The locusts have not reached maize-growing areas and are limited to areas that received rain, where the vegetation is
4 months ago
Friday, July 10 2020
Friday, July 10 2020

