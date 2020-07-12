DERRICK MSIBI: This crisis highlights the need to build shock absorbers before the next one hits

In SA, our general lack of “safety nets” and/or “shock absorbers”, at both an individual and national level, has long been an issue.

After the 2008 global financial crisis, individuals and corporates took markedly different paths. The balance sheets of corporates were bolstered and a healthy dose of conservatism led to an increase in overall corporate liquidity.

Yes, the corporates paid dividends, but they were not reckless in their distributions. Corporate treasurers created funding lines and listed companies cultivated shareholder support to ensure that they were best placed to tap markets for long-term funding, as evidenced by the recent rounds of rights offers.

In contrast, individuals did not necessarily reform their behaviour. As much as lenders tightened their lending criteria, individuals’ appetite or need for credit continued unabated. At the same time, the overall level of individual savings in formal structures such as bank deposits, unit trusts and general contribution to long-term savings has been measly.

As a result, when the crisis arrives, like the Covid-19 pandemic, there is no shock absorber, no “rainy day” fund and, given already overextended credit lines, no further funding available. Instead of being able to access credit in a time of need, the reality is that individuals will be under more pressure to meet their credit obligations.

In SA, the level of long-term savings since 2008 represented by pensions has seen uninterrupted net cash outflows with benefits payments exceeding contributions. As a result, investment markets have patched the crack of a shrinking formal pensions market, like Botox papering over wrinkles.

With our national funding needs increasing, the local pool of savings is insufficient, requiring offshore borrowing in hard currencies. As much as it is useful to have diversified sources of funding, raising hard-currency funding when emerging markets are under pressure due to global uncertainty becomes costly and unsustainable.

So, how do we paper over this savings crack? We all expect that governments will provide forms of social security as a safety net. The SA government has been no exception during the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, we have to question the sustainability and appropriateness of a government solution here. We need a solution which goes beyond crack fixing and enables us to build the right foundations to help survive future crises. The time has come to empower individuals and provide them the dignity to be able to fend for themselves; the imperative for a stronger savings culture is now greater.