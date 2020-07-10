Opinion

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Covid-19 rescue plan for private practitioners

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel about how Covid-19 is affecting general and private practitioners

10 July 2020 - 14:45 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

In the public healthcare sector, general taxes fund the system and healthcare worker salaries get paid regardless of whether patients show up for services. Not so in the private healthcare sector. The Covid-19 outbreak means people aren't seeking out care.

Michael Avery discusses a plan on the table to help ease the financial pressure of private practitioners with Prof Alex van den Heever, chair in the field of social security systems administration and management studies at the University of the Witwatersrand's school of governance; and Dr Chris Archer, CEO of the SA Private Practitioners Forum.

