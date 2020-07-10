WATCH: Covid-19 rescue plan for private practitioners

In the public healthcare sector, general taxes fund the system and healthcare worker salaries get paid regardless of whether patients show up for services. Not so in the private healthcare sector. The Covid-19 outbreak means people aren't seeking out care.

Michael Avery discusses a plan on the table to help ease the financial pressure of private practitioners with Prof Alex van den Heever, chair in the field of social security systems administration and management studies at the University of the Witwatersrand's school of governance; and Dr Chris Archer, CEO of the SA Private Practitioners Forum.